COLLEGE PLACE — Two people have died in a head-on crash this afternoon involving an allegedly stolen work vehicle in the northbound lanes of state Route 125, near Walla Walla Valley Honda and the Commercial Drive intersection.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said just after noon that authorities are not identifying the victims until their families are notified.
Travel northbound remains closed, and Thorson expects it to remain so until about 3 p.m.
The crash, which occurred at 10:57 a.m., involved a stolen U.S. Linen work truck, Thorson said.
“Prior to the collision, we were notified of a stolen U.S. Linen work truck,” Thorson said. “That stolen truck and that suspect ended up on the highway, driving the wrong way.”
The suspect drove the truck south on the northbound side of the road and collided, head on, with an SUV. Both drivers died, Thorson said.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the stolen truck was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The U-B will update this story as more information becomes available.
