November Snow, Nov. 29, 2022
Buy Now

Traffic moves cautiously on compacted snow and ice on South College Avenue in College Place on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2022.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla Valley residents woke up Tuesday, Nov. 29, to a winter dusting that caused motorists to slow their commute to work and school.

Rob Brooks of the National Weather Service said about half an inch of snow fell during Monday overnight in Walla Walla, and more could be on the way soon.

Brooks said snow is likely Wednesday night, though only accumulating about half an inch.

Travis Raketraw, a Walla Walla Public Works employee, said crews were out and about Tuesday morning to treat the roads.

“We have been applying salt and deicer since this event started,” Raketraw said Tuesday morning. “It’s been a relatively minor event, so we’ve been able to keep up with safety on hills and curves. We’ll keep monitoring this through (Wednesday).

Snow will remain likely going into December.

According to the NWS, the area is looking at a normal to colder-than-normal December that has a 50% to 60% chance of having more precipitation that normal.

November Snow, Nov. 29, 2022
Buy Now

Tropical flamingos don't seem to mind the snowfall on a lawn in College Place Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2022.
November Snow, Nov. 29, 2022
Buy Now

Students at Walla Walla University go through class change on an icy, snowy campus Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2022.
November Snow, Nov. 29, 2022
Buy Now

A city of College Place truck spreads sand on S.E. Meadowbrook Street in front of Walmart as traffic moves slowly Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2022.

Greg Lehman can be reached at greglehman@wwub.com.

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment