Walla Walla Valley residents woke up Tuesday, Nov. 29, to a winter dusting that caused motorists to slow their commute to work and school.
Rob Brooks of the National Weather Service said about half an inch of snow fell during Monday overnight in Walla Walla, and more could be on the way soon.
Brooks said snow is likely Wednesday night, though only accumulating about half an inch.
Travis Raketraw, a Walla Walla Public Works employee, said crews were out and about Tuesday morning to treat the roads.
“We have been applying salt and deicer since this event started,” Raketraw said Tuesday morning. “It’s been a relatively minor event, so we’ve been able to keep up with safety on hills and curves. We’ll keep monitoring this through (Wednesday).
Snow will remain likely going into December.
According to the NWS, the area is looking at a normal to colder-than-normal December that has a 50% to 60% chance of having more precipitation that normal.
