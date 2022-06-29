Crews with Walla Walla County Fire District 6 stomped out a fire north of Touchet on Tuesday, June 28, that burned between 2,000 and 3,000 acres before it was under control.
Firefighters were dispatched around noon for reports of a fire in the 6000 block of Touchet North Road. While some spots were still smoking as of late morning on Wednesday, June 29, the fire had largely been put out.
This fire was the largest of the season so far for Fire District 6, which protects the Touchet area, and mostly affected private farmland enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program that was covered with natural vegetation, said Assistant Chief Rusty Waite.
People working on a nearby irrigation pump, potentially sending sparks onto the ground, are believed to have started the fire, Waite said.
