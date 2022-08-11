More than a dozen small fires in the Blue Mountains were sparked by lightning strikes during storms Tuesday, Aug. 9, and especially Wednesday, Aug. 10, burning hundreds of acres before being quickly contained.
Blue Mountain Fire Information, a website hosted by the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center, Oregon Department of Forestry’s Northeast Oregon District, Umatilla National Forest, and Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, had details on the various fires.
Less than 44 acres were believed to have burned on Tuesday, almost entirely on Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation land, the largest being a 43-acre fire in a wheat field near the Hollow Creek area northwest of Mission, Oregon.
Wednesday’s roaring thunderstorm was the cause of at least six fires that evening, including a 200-acre fire south of Weston, Oregon.
It is unknown what caused two other large fires Wednesday evening, one of which burned 100 acres in the Jim Creek Ranch Area 40 miles northeast of Enterprise, Oregon, and another that burned 250 acres in the nearby Jim Creek Butte Area.
Another six small or suspected fires have been reported since Wednesday night, said Craig Gilbert, initial attack dispatch coordinator with the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center. Despite the large number of incidents, every fire is believed to be under control, he said.
Following a particularly lively fire season in the Blue Mountains last year, the 2022 season has seen fewer fires started and fewer acres burned than average, Gilbert said.
