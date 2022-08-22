An early morning thunderstorm over the Blue Mountains starting at around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, was followed by dozens of smoke reports and at least 10 firefighter responses, according to officials.
Around 40 reports of smoke were given to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center on Monday morning, said assistant center manager Hunter Petrucci, with smoke seen across the center’s area of responsibility from John Day to Pomeroy and from Ukiah to the border of the Snake River.
While no large fires were reported, Petrucci noted the day’s heat could cause any smaller fires to grow significantly. As of early Monday afternoon, however, no fires larger than 0.25 acres had been reported.
Nevertheless, local initial attack resources have been busy, with support from aerial resources, according to a release.
Additional smoke reports are likely to be detected throughout the next few days as temperatures warm and fire activity increases. Aerial reconnaissance, nighttime thermal detection aircraft and fire lookouts are assisting with detection efforts.
Current fire danger across the Blue Mountains ranges from high to extreme, according to the release. As fire danger increases, restrictions are put in place to reduce the risk of a human-caused wildfire by prohibiting certain activities, such as campfires, chainsaw use, off-road driving and smoking.
Public-use restrictions are in effect involving campfires, chainsaw use, off-road driving and smoking, according to the release. For lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry in northeast and central Oregon, regulated closures have been implemented. Visitors should check with their local Oregon Department of Forestry office for restrictions on lands protected by ODF.
Similar restrictions may also be in effect on state and private lands protected by the Washington Department of Natural Resources. Information on active restrictions can be found at dnr.wa.gov.
