Firefighters have been successful stamping out small fires started by recent thunderstorms in the Blue Mountains, including the 70%-contained Rattlesnake Ridge Fire, which burned 95 acres in the Walla Walla Ranger District.
Other than the Rattlesnake Ridge Fire, which is located 26 miles east of Pendleton and was reported on Aug. 22, most of the fires caused by lightning in the last week were smaller than an acre by the time they were contained, according to fire officials.
As the work week came to a close, firefighters strengthened containment lines and mopped up burned areas.
Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist, according to forest officials. The fire danger rating is high in the mountains, and public restrictions involving chainsaw use are in effect.
More information regarding active restrictions can be obtained by calling the Umatilla National Forest information hotline at 877-958-9663.
