Walla Walla County has received a $45,750 grant from the Washington State Military Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help reduce potential wildfire fuel in the county.
The project will focus on mitigating fire hazards near structures in the Wildland Urban Interface within the county, and residents can find out more at two information sessions this week.
The Wildland Urban Interface for this grant includes the foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains at locations where private property is located in or near forested land.
Land owners in the WUI who would like to check their eligibility for a hazard mitigation project can contact Phil Tonn with Walla Walla County Fire District 4 at 509-529-1282.
Details will be presented at two information sessions.
The first session is Monday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Walla Walla County Fire District 4, Station 45, at 6549 Mill Creek Road in Walla Walla.
Another session will be held the next day at 6 p.m. in the Walla Walla County Fire District 8 station at 10145 U.S. Highway 12 in Dixie.
