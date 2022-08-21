Editor’s note: This is part two of a three-part series on the history of Dr. James Cropp and the Walla Walla Hospital that once was located where the city library is today.
What was described by one newspaper as an “elopement” to Spokane involving Dr. James Cropp and an 18-year-old girl was fodder for the press for several days in 1891. The newspapers were unrelenting.
Although the girl’s family and Mrs. Cropp denied it, reporters maintained that the “red-whiskered man of the scalpel and the pillbox” was indeed Dr. Cropp and the “very pretty brunette with bright eyes and a dimpled chin and natty suit of men’s clothing” was Minnie Caldwell.
The couple was arrested for their “behavior” (Minnie for wearing a man’s clothing and the couple for parading the streets of Spokane), and the doctor paid an unspecified fine. A reporter claimed Dr. Cropp attempted to bribe the officer who arrested him from “a roll of 100 dollar bills as big as an elephant’s ankle” to keep the story out of the papers.
Variations of the story appeared in Spokane newspapers, the Albany Democrat, and the Seattle Post Intelligencer. There were also articles claiming in the same week that a “Dr. Crock and wife” registered at a Spokane hotel.
No more accounts describing the Spokane incident appeared in newspapers after Dr. Cropp and Minnie returned to Walla Walla. Minnie left for Salem a few months later, where she stayed for four months taking painting lessons.
A year later, Dr. N.G. Blalock’s son, Dr. Yancy Blalock, registered a complaint with the Washington Medical Board and in January 1892 testified before the board that “Dr. Cropp had been convicted in February of 1891 of disorderly conduct while parading the streets in the company of a woman in male attire.”
The Medical Board decided the accusations against Dr. Cropp did not amount to “moral turpitude,” and the case was dismissed.
Dr. Cropp’s practice and his marriage weathered the Minnie Caldwell scandal. He and his hospital would face challenges in the years ahead, but most newspaper stories were positive and reported his successes.
Dr. Cropp was the physician chosen to perform the post mortem in 1893 that prominent businessman and civic leader William Kirkman specified in his will. He was the physician assigned to the penitentiary and conducted successful appendectomies and gained a reputation for successful skin grafts.
In 1894, the Garden City Gazette reported that “Dr. Cropp performed another of his surgical miracles last Sunday on Mrs. Chas. Booher of Athena.”
Probably overestimating his abilities when he attended a young man in 1905 whose hand had been cut off due to an accident at Tausick lumber yards, the doctor claimed that if he had been able to retrieve the severed hand he could have reaffixed it.
He was called often to testify in sanity hearings. His hospital experimented with an (unsuccessful) electric treatment of eye cancer. Expressing “heartfelt gratitude,” an Oregon patient named W. F. Burnett published an ad in the La Grande Observer in which he thanked the Walla Walla Hospital for removing a diseased kidney.
His practice and his hospital provided a generous income, and Dr. Cropp increased his wealth via extensive investments in property along Lake Washington in Seattle. He predicted in 1903 that Seattle would “become the chief commercial city of the Pacific Coast before many years passed.”
Ida and James Cropp lived in a modest house on the corner of Rose and Tukanon streets for over 20 years. In 1899, the Cropps hired Henry Osterman to design a vast mansion to be erected where their frame home had been. Dr. Cropp’s grand home cost $25,000 — as much as his hospital had nine years before.
In 1901, a story was reported that could have caused irreparable damage to Dr. Cropp’s reputation. Mr. Joseph Conatser, a recluse with considerable property around the tiny community of Sunset in Whitman County, died in Dr. Cropp’s Walla Walla Hospital.
Known as the “Miser of Sunset,” Mr. Conatser had lived most of his life in a crude log cabin with little contact with anyone. To everyone’s surprise, a will surfaced after his death that named the Walla Walla Hospital as the beneficiary of $10,000 and even more of the estate if Mr. Conatser’s next of kin could not be located.
Relatives from Tennessee contested the will in its entirety, claiming that Dr. Cropp had influenced his patient and may even have forged the will.
Accusations that Dr. Cropp had forged the will of Joseph Conatser were serious enough, but there was also the story of a stolen “treasure” map. Mr. Conatser was rumored to have buried money around his property and had created a map to the various caches.
Dr. Cropp had moved Conatser from his farm to the hospital, and it was claimed that the map was in Conatser’s pocket at the time. Later, however, it was nowhere to be found. Though there were accusations that Dr. Cropp had it in his possession, the doctor maintained he had never seen such a document.
How the Conatser estate was settled will be revealed in Part 3, the final installment of this series.
