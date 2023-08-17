At the height of wildfire season in Washington, health and fire officials in Walla Walla recommend area residents pay close attention to the air quality index and take extra health precautions because of possible smoke in the air.
So far this year, the Walla Walla Fire Department responded to 47 wildfire incidents within city limits. Last year, the total number of wildfires that officials responded to was 20. Deputy Fire Chief Eric Wood said that this year the fire department has seen a 50% increase in wildfire reports.
“Unfortunately, many of the fires that have occurred this year have been suspicious in nature,” Wood said. “In coordination with Walla Walla Police Department detectives, there are still open investigations.”
While the most recent wildfire in the county occurred on Saturday, July 29, wildfire season typically lasts from July to September, according to the state’s emergency management division.
Kim Sahib, a pulmonologist — or respiratory specialist — at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, said at-risk groups include individuals over 65, those with lung disease such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or other types of lung diseases, patients with heart disease and pregnant women.
“All of these groups are considered high-risk and should try to avoid exposure,” Sahib said.
She said when smoke is in the air, there’s a particulate matter that can deposit into people’s lungs and cause future lung disease or worsen an underlying lung disease.
“Preparation is key. You should be just generally aware of what’s going on in your environment. Paying attention to the air quality index is super helpful,” Sahib said. “If you can plan ahead to try to avoid outdoor activities, stay indoors, keep your window closed and run your AC on recirculate rather than fresh air intake.”
Walla Walla County Community Health Department spokesperson Kylie Maycumber said the department shares resources throughout the wildfire season to help people protect themselves.
The department’s website has several tips, including how to build a homemade box fan and a list of suggested activity guidelines based on the air quality index. Maycumber recommended the AirNow mobile app, which allows users to stay up to date on air quality information. These resources and more are available at tinyurl.com/2anu4k7r.
Sahib said when people go outside while there is poor air quality, they should consider wearing an N95 or P100 mask to keep the particulate matter out of their system. Dust masks or surgical masks will not block out the particulate matter.
Sahib also suggested keeping an air purifier in your bedroom to create a “clean room.” She said people should pay attention to any symptoms of illness and know when to seek medical attention.
“We try to treat as many patients as an outpatient if we can, but sometimes, depending on the severity of one disease, it does require hospitalization,” Sahib said. “If they are experiencing increased shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing and they’re not managing with their home medications, they should reach out to their doctor or health care team.”
