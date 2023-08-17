As temperatures rise during Walla Walla’s heat wave, so does the number of patients seeking medical attention for heat-related illnesses.
Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner Kortney Killgore-Smith, who is the medical director at Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s urgent care clinic, said the two most common types of heat-related illnesses are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
“When temperatures are high, your body has a hard time regulating its own temperature in extreme heat,” Killgore-Smith said. “Normally, your body has mechanisms to cool itself and in super high heat, it can't, so it leads to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”
Here are signs to look for, what to do about heat-related illnesses and how to prevent them from happening.
Symptoms
Signs of heat exhaustion, which is a milder condition, include sweating, pale skin, muscle cramps, fatigue, feeling weak or dizzy, headache, nausea and fainting.
Signs of heat stroke, which is a more severe condition, include skin that is red, hot and dry, high fever, throbbing headache, rapid pulse, dizziness, nausea, confusion and fainting.
Killgore-Smith said the most notable difference to look for is that heat exhaustion causes sweating and heat stroke does not.
Groups that have a higher risk of developing these illnesses include infants younger than 1-year, other small children, older adults and people with vulnerable medical conditions or chronic medical conditions.
“That is our population who's going to have the biggest trouble," Killgore-Smith said. "If you have family and friends of those categories, you'll need to check in on them and make sure that they are doing OK in the heat.”
How to respond
When someone is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion, Killgore-Smith recommends getting out of the heat as quickly as possible and to stop the physical exertion.
“With heat exhaustion — the milder form — you want to drink some cold fluids to start hydrating yourself, move to an air-conditioned room or shade and if you're in heavy clothing, get into lighter clothing while you're deciding what to do next,” she said.
Meanwhile with heat stroke symptoms, drinking cold liquids should not be one of the first things you do. Killgore-Smith said anyone experiencing symptoms of a heat stroke should immediately go to the emergency room or call 911. With heat exhaustion, the person should immediately start drinking fluids but with heat stroke, the person should cool off before drinking any fluids.
“You'd go to the shade, you'd go to an air-conditioned room, sit down, put a fan on yourself or your friend,” Killgore-Smith said. “You don't give them oral liquids at that point if they're 103 (fever) and severe, but you could put them in a cool shower, not cold, or a cool tepid bath and get that fever down a little bit. Then you'd start rehydrating at that point.”
For those who do not have an air-conditioned home, she suggested going to a cooling center, the public library or the shopping mall to get out of the heat.
Prevention
Killgore-Smith said heat-related illnesses can be prevented and people should pay close attention to the weather and plan to avoid it.
She said drinking plenty of water, wearing a sun hat, regularly applying sunscreen and limiting time outdoors can all help prevent heat exhaustion or stroke.
She also emphasized the use of sunscreen and said that getting five sunburns in your lifetime doubles your risk of developing skin cancer. Users should know the SPF on a sunscreen bottle indicates the number of minutes it lasts, she added. If a sunscreen is 100 SPF, it will last for 100 minutes. Additionally, no sunscreen is water-resistant. If the label says “water-resistant,” it will be effective for 40 minutes in the water. If it says “very water-resistant,” it will be effective for 80 minutes in the water.
“You should apply sunscreen 30 minutes prior to going outside,” Killgore-Smith said. “And then you should reapply it every two hours to all exposed skin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.