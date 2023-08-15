In the midst of a heat wave, the state of Washington is reminding industries with outdoor labor forces that they are required to have measures to ensure the well-being of their workers.
The updated guidelines, introduced by the Department of Labor & Industries on June 27, stipulate a range of actions that employers must take to safeguard their workforce.
Protection measures for outdoor workers are activated once the temperature reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit, with additional mandates coming into play during periods of high heat.
With the projected temperatures exceeding 90 and even 100 degrees, many individuals in outdoor occupations will be subject to these regulations throughout the current week.
Considering the anticipated temperatures surpass the average of the past 5 days by 10 degrees or more, adherence to the heat wave requirement is essential, as all workers are susceptible to heat-related ailments when confronted with a sudden temperature spike.
For workers in conditions reaching or surpassing 80 degrees Fahrenheit, employers are mandated to:
- Facilitate and permit paid preventative cool-down rest intervals as necessary.
- Supply adequate shade or alternative cooling mechanisms, such as air-conditioned facilities or operational vehicles, to enable all employees on meal or rest breaks to access.
- Provide sufficient cool potable water for each worker, ensuring a quart can be consumed every hour.
- Carefully monitor new hires, those returning from absences, and, particularly during heat waves, all employees.
In instances where temperatures reach or surpass 90 degrees, employers must institute a paid 10-minute cool down period every two hours. Upon the temperature reaching or exceeding 100 degrees, the requisite breaks extend to 15-minute cool down intervals each hour.
For more information, visit Lni.wa.gov/HeatSmart.
Recognizing heat-related illnesses
Heat-related disorders such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can emerge rapidly and potentially have grave consequences. Employers and workers should be able to identify these symptoms and respond appropriately.
The symptoms of heat exhaustion include profuse sweating, rapid pulse, cold and damp skin, headaches, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, feebleness and/or muscle cramps.
Individuals exhibiting these symptoms should seek shelter in a shaded area, consume water and cool down as needed. Employers who observe such symptoms in their workforce are obligated to take immediate action, offer assistance and persistently monitor the situation.
Heat stroke is a more severe condition that requires immediate medical attention.
The symptoms of heat stroke include skin that is hot, reddened and dry accompanied by the absence of perspiration, a body temperature that is 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, and a rapid or powerful pulse, along with nausea and/or loss of consciousness.
Employers are encouraged to take proactive measures to uphold the health and safety of their employees during the heightened heat conditions of the summer season.
