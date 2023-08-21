With wildfire smoke covering the Walla Walla Valley, several area events and businesses have closed or canceled because of the poor air quality. However, the National Weather Service in Pendleton said the smoke should clear out by midweek.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health spokesperson Kylie Maycumber said on Monday, Aug. 21, that Walla Walla’s air quality was "very unhealthy." The department has a list of recommendations and air quality information available on its website at tinyurl.com/2anu4k7r.
“Currently, the air quality in Walla Walla is categorized as very unhealthy,” Maycumber said. “It is recommended individuals can protect their health by staying up to date on current and forecast air quality, limit duration and intensity of outdoor physical activity, stay indoors with cleaner indoor air, and filter indoor air when possible.”
The air quality in Walla Walla County is expected to improve in the next few days, with the Washington Department of Ecology forecasting “good” air quality by Wednesday, Aug. 23. The department’s interactive air quality map is available at wasmoke.blogspot.com. Smoke from several regional fires, including the Gray Fire that has consumed about 10,000 acres in and around Medical Lake near Spokane, has drifted into the Valley.
Thomas Schuldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Monday night would be the worst of it.
“It looks like as we move through tonight and into Tuesday we’ll start to get increased westerly flow,” Schuldt said on Monday. “And with that, it’ll start to clear out the smoke, but it may take until Tuesday afternoon for it to finally get pushed out of here.”
Community impact
In College Place, a free food distribution event hosted by Second Harvest was planned for Tuesday, Aug. 22, but was canceled because of air quality. Second Harvest is a nonprofit that serves Eastern Washington and North Idaho and has a mobile market that travels across the state providing free food.
Community partnerships director Eric Williams said on Monday that the event had been canceled but that Second Harvest was trying to find a new location. For updates, check the Second Harvest Tri-Cities Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Milton-Freewater’s food truck night, planned for Monday, Aug. 21, was also canceled. Food Truck Night is a monthly event from May to September, hosted by Frazier Farmstead Museum. Museum Director Linda Whiting said Monday’s event would not be rescheduled.
“There was supposedly a 70% chance of rain plus all the smoke, so we thought it would be best,” Whiting said. “Our next and our last (Food Truck Night) is Monday, Sept. 18.”
The Milton-Freewater Drive-In Theater also remained closed until air quality improves. The theater was closed Sunday and Monday, and co-owner Lorie Spiess said it would be a day-to-day decision of whether to open.
“We will make our decision around 3:30 p.m. each day to give people a heads-up in time,” Spiess said. “It will be posted on our Facebook page, on our phone recording, on our web page and on our large reader board.”
