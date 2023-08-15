An emergency cooling station will offer a space of respite from excessive heat in the Walla Walla Valley beginning at noon Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The Christian Aid Center will provide water and an air-conditioned environment for those seeking relief during the hottest part of the day at its cooling station at 202 W. Birch St. in Walla Walla, according to a news release from the Department of Community Health.
The cooling center is open until 5:30 p.m., when dinner will be served. After dinner, visitors can check into the shelter if they choose, the release said.
An excessive heat warning is in effect in the region through 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, according to the National Weather Service.
The extreme heat will increase the chance for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in events outdoors, the advisory said, and people are asked to take precautions.
As of Tuesday, temperatures in Walla Walla were forecast to peak at 105 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It’s recommended that people avoid outdoor activities or take frequent breaks during the hottest part of the day — between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. — hydrate and wear lightweight clothing.
Locally, residents can escape the heat at the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the health department’s release said.
The Washington Park Splash Pad, 700 W. Cherry St., is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
This story is developing and will be updated.
