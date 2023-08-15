Walla Walla resident Monique Morris and her adoptive nieces Adalyn, 7, and Hannah, 10, sheltered under a shade sail at Veterans Memorial Pool, trying to escape the extreme temperatures baking the region on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The trio visits the pool weekly for open or adaptive swim, but Morris said an additional trip might be needed with more extreme temperatures in the forecast this week.
“This is the only way to stay cool,” she said.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning effective through 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, advising dangerously high temperatures throughout the region and triggering the opening of an emergency cooling station in Walla Walla.
The Christian Aid Center cooling station at 202 W. Birch St. will be open noon to 5:30 p.m. at least through Thursday.
Walla Walla County Community Health Department spokesperson Kylie Maycumber said the station, which offers water and an air-conditioned environment for those seeking relief during the hottest part of the day, is opened when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning.
The extreme heat increases the chance for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in events outdoors, the advisory said, and people are asked to take precautions.
It’s recommended that people avoid outdoor activities or take frequent breaks during the hottest part of the day — between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. — hydrate and wear lightweight clothing.
Staying cool
As temperatures peaked at about 105 degrees at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, daring swimmers lined up for a cannonball contest at Memorial Pool.
More families gathered on the pool deck or around picnic tables in the shade.
Walla Walla resident Mayra Reyes said she’d prefer to stay home in the heat, but her children — swimmers ranging in ages from 5 to 14 — wanted something fun to do. The pool was it.
“They love the water,” she said.
Her son Jesus, 7, had earlier in the day set a goal to go down the red chute slide for the first time. He hadn’t done so by 4 p.m., but still hoped to achieve it this summer.
Aside from the pool, residents can escape the heat at the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Department of Community Health said in a news release.
The Washington Park Splash Pad, 700 W. Cherry St., is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.