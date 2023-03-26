Age: 36
Profession: Doctor of audiology and clinical medical director of the Walla Walla office at Sound Audiology and Hearing Aids
Residence: Walla Walla
Whitney Jacky understands the importance of communication.
As a doctor of audiology, she works with her patients to diagnose, treat and manage their hearing loss to help them better engage with the world around them.
“After someone has been wearing hearing devices for a few weeks, I like to ask what is their favorite new sound that they have noticed,” Jacky said. “It may be something as simple as hearing coffee pouring into a mug or as emotional as hearing their grandchild’s first words.”
She is also the clinical medical director at the Sound Audiology and Hearing Aids office in Walla Walla.
She said she was inspired to pursue a career in audiology after her father lost his ability to speak. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when Jacky was young, and he eventually needed a tracheostomy.
“It changed our relationship no matter how hard we tried to mitigate the impacts,” Jacky said.
Someone not being able to hear isn’t all that different from her father not being able to speak, Jacky said.
“I chose to be an audiologist because I can help my patients maintain relationships with their loved ones,” she said. “Relationships are at the heart of what I do, and I am proud to make a difference in the lives of others.”
Jacky plans to get certified to help patients manage tinnitus, a sensation of hearing sounds not present in the environment like ringing, hissing or roaring.
“I want to find solutions to minimize the impact that tinnitus has on their lives,” she said.
Jacky and her fiance, Michael, live in Walla Walla with their two dogs.
