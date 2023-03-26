Waitsburg is not just a small city to Jillian Henze. It's her home and place of work, and she's made it her job to make it a nice place to live for years to come.
Henze is a City Council member in the city of about 1,000 people and serves as the council’s liaison to Weller Public Library and Waitsburg Parks and Recreation District.
In the past, she edited the city’s weekly newspaper.
She is just the latest Henze to be an important part of Waitsburg. Her husband is Dane Henze, whose grandparents moved to town in 1947 to open a dry cleaning business, she said.
Jillian Henze was appointed to the Waitsburg City Council to fill a vacated seat in July 2021, before being elected for her own term in November of that year.
As a council member, she has enjoyed championing the unique elements that make Waitsburg Waitsburg, like the return of the city’s noon whistle.
She enjoyed "cheering on Louie Gagnon last fall while he investigated how to automate and restore the Waitsburg noon whistle."
Henze said she enjoys working with other residents who care about the city.
“The committee work with our dedicated volunteers is the most rewarding,” she said. “Also, seeing the volunteers of Weller Public Library create a groundswell of support that led to ADA improvements to the building and services upgrades in the last two years are remarkable.”
Henze said the job is challenging, yet rewarding. One key issue is the city’s swimming pool.
“Our town pool has been closed the last three summers because of extensive needed repairs,” she said. “The community, via survey in June 2022, said a new pool is a No. 1 priority.”
She said the community has joined together to solve the problem.
“Our Waitsburg Parks and Recreation District commissioners, Friends of the Waitsburg Pool, Walla Walla YMCA and Rural Youth Enrichment Services are supporting a five-year plan to rebuild and revitalize a pool in our town,” Henze said. “In just a few short weeks in the fall of 2022, the community raised $32,000. Grant applications for greater funding are underway.”
Still, there is a lot of work to be done before the pool becomes a reality.
“The mountain we need to climb feels insurmountable at times, but with these smaller wins achieved, we have motivation to keep going and make a pool in Waitsburg a reality. We can’t give up,” she said.
She has other long-term plans for the city as well.
“I would love to see our town’s Main Street continue to open businesses and draw new residents and tourists, continue to invest in Weller Public Library with an increase in books and materials and a renovated upstairs space for community use … and reinforce levees and complete other flood mitigation items so when the next flood happens fewer families are impacted,” she said.
Part of why Henze enjoys her work is the people she gets to work with.
“Our mayor, Marty Dunn, and my fellow council members Jim Romine, Kevin House, Court Ruppenthal and Randy Charles work as a team,” she said. “And even when our votes on decisions differ, there is tremendous respect for each member of our team.”
As far as personal goals go, she said she’s always trying to continue to grow.
“I have earned my accreditation in public relations, and I take incident command system classes for emergency management training,” she said.
When she’s not working, Henze enjoys playing with her three children and golfing.
