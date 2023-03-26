Age: 34
Profession: Owner and operator of Geek Grub LLC
Residence: College Place
Tim Mathews, 34, of College Place is the owner and operator of a catering business called Geek Grub LLC.
"I’m a geek to my core," Mathew said. "My eclectic lifestyle of nerdy memorabilia and décor and love for food inspired me to create my own business."
Mathews moved to the Walla Walla Valley in 2021, not long after he had launched Geek Grub during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But since then, Mathews has seen a positive upswing in business.
Mathews also met his fiancée, Amanda Marcum, a College Place native — all the more reason he has savored life here.
"I am inspired by the food culture of the valley and have had the pleasure of making great friends and connections in the industry here," Mathews said. "I am excited to showcase my creative style to the people of Walla Walla."
While getting his business going, Mathews never lost his grasp on the importance of helping others.
In addition to running Geek Grub, he also remains an active Eagle Scout.
"I’ve been involved with scouts since I was 8 years old and have accumulated over 20 years of volunteer service with that organization," Mathews said. "Currently, I help with Troop 305 here in Walla Walla as a committee member and assistant scoutmaster."
