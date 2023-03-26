Age: 36
Profession: Private banker
Residence: Walla Walla
Helping others has always been in Stephanie Rubin's nature.
Growing up, she wanted to be a teacher, and banking never crossed her mind.
Born and raised in Walla Walla, she left for four years to attend Washington State University, majoring in human development and minoring in speech and hearing sciences.
Like many, though, she is doing and enjoying something she never thought she would.
Originally, she took a job at Baker Boyer Bank thinking she would be there for a short time while she searched for her "dream job."
She worked her way through several roles at the bank, and is now in her dream job as a private banker, which she started in January.
As a private banker, she provides expert banking advice, partnering closely with clients and understanding their needs in order to help them focus on their goals.
She enjoys working with a diverse set of clients and collaborating with co-workers to think outside the box.
"Knowing that I have made a positive impact on someone's day or situation is extremely gratifying," she said.
When she isn't helping clients, she enjoys hiking, wine tasting, reading, gardening, traveling and working on house projects.
She was recently engaged and looks forward to the next chapter of life with her fiance, Elias. Her 13-year-old dog Khloe is excited, too.
Rubin enjoys being involved in activities that serve the community.
"Not for the accolades," she said, " but because I was raised that giving back is important and replenishes the emotional piggy bank."
