Sarah Zessin, finance coordinator at United Way of the Blue Mountains.

Age: 33
Profession: Finance coordinator at United Way of the Blue Mountains
Residence: Milton- Freewater
Sarah Zessin sees nonprofit work as her true passion.
“While I have only been doing it as a profession for a short time, I believe it has always been something that I have enjoyed and was meant to do,” she said.
Zessin had a long history of community service before joining the United Way of the Blue Mountains as finance coordinator in 2022. Her involvement spanned from elementary school to adulthood in organizations like 4-H, Future Farmers of America and Key Club. While working at Community Bank, she was encouraged to continue that involvement.
“In that time, I was fortunate enough to make some awesome connections with wonderful community members and organizations that inspired me to become more involved,” she said.
Zessin now keeps the financial books for United Way and is involved with several other local nonprofits in positions that allow her to see the impact the organizations make in the community, she said.
“I enjoy spending my time with those organizations and at their events, meetings and helping to fulfill their missions,” she said.
In addition to her passion for nonprofit work, Zessin has a fascination with numbers and math and wants to be a present mom to her kids. Her role at United Way has allowed her the best of all three, she said.
Zessin and her husband Robin Crowner are raising three children and running a little farm with nine goats, eight ducks, two pigs, two cats, three fish and a dog.
