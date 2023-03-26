Age: 32
Profession: Social media coach and strategist, founder of The Reel Sarah
Residence: College Place
Like many young adults just graduating from high school, Sarah Magill wanted to get out of Walla Walla and experience what the world has to offer.
“I was always trying to escape this small town, claiming I would leave and never come back,” Magill said. “I went far for college and traveled a lot. Then I had a baby, and lo and behold, I came back to Walla Walla for family support as a single mom.”
Magill said she has taken her life in many different directions, from working in the wine industry and being a wedding planner to running a local real estate office's social media account. She said it was in this role that she learned the power of social media.
“I decided to start my own business last spring and I haven't looked back,” Magill said.
She started as a social media manager but then shifted her approach to work at a more strategic level to help businesses define their personal brand and narrative to be shared on social media.
Magill said the most enjoyable aspect of her job is learning about people in the Walla Walla Valley.
“I've learned there's always a deeper meaning to all these careers whether they're Realtors, food truck owners or HVAC servicers,” Magill said. “I also love the transformation that happens. They always seem so shy at first, and reluctant to be in front of the camera. Then I ask them some open-ended questions and all this expertise and wisdom just pours out!”
Magill said her future plans involve cracking the code on becoming a millionaire.
"I want to make it more commonplace for women to talk about money and own their place in the conversation because when women make their own money, society is better off," Magill said. "I keep saying, 'I'm going to win capitalism!' I used to live in my friend's basement and relied on food stamps and WIC and I hope to show other women they can design a life that feeds their soul."
