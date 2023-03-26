Age: 29
Profession: Attorney
Residence: Walla Walla
For attorney Rebecca Lemons, this has been home for almost as long as she can remember.
"I’ve lived in the Walla Walla Valley since I was 5 years old," Lemons said.
Lemons is an associate attorney for the Law Office of Rachel Cortez. She primarily does indigent defense. That means she's court-appointed.
"I enjoy the complexity of the law and finding ways to apply the laws and potential defenses to my clients, who otherwise would not have the means to advocate for themselves," she said.
Lemons turns to literature in her off time.
"I’m an avid reader and read upwards of 100 books a year," she said.
She is working to develop her professional skills, she said: "I hope to be a Class A certified defense attorney and be able to defend all levels of felonies."
And she enjoys giving back to her hometown.
"I do believe that I am an asset to the community. Living in a small town means that you see the same people quite often. This is no exception when it comes to clients and court. I’m in a unique position to be able to try to get people help and services in order to try to curb recidivism. This community helps me by offering me support and opportunities I might not otherwise get in a large city."
