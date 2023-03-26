When NiQo Bullock arrived in Walla Walla last fall, he was met by a community he found to be welcoming and open.
That’s just the kind of community he wants to support for students attending Whitman College, where he works as associate director of student activities and programming board.
“It really allows people to grow into the best version of themselves and really be comfortable with who they are, be comfortable in their skin and find peers who are on the same path,” he said.
In his role, he guides students in planning events and programming to connect with others on campus. A newcomer to the community, Bullock has taken the time to get to know campus organizations and student leaders, learning what their passions are and how he can add value.
“Because I've been doing that, they've been welcoming me with open arms and just continuing to curate quality experiences that not only they can benefit from but their fellow students or Whitman community members can, as well,” he said.
Bullock said he has most enjoyed getting to know students through events like the Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration put on by China@Whitman, or the International Day hosted by the Global Whitties Club.
“It's a cool thing, being able to immerse myself in their culture, seeing them and learning about the stuff that they thoroughly enjoy and are passionate about,” he said.
Bullock decided to start at Whitman after touring the campus, meeting students and soon-to-be colleagues, and seeing the beauty of the Blue Mountains during a summer visit. He moved from Albion, Michigan, where he was the adviser for sorority and fraternity life at Albion College.
Bullock was especially drawn in by the people he met on campus who represent areas all around the globe. He also saw opportunities to enhance the school’s already vibrant sense of community, he said.
An important role of Bullock’s is helping students get involved and building a network to support their goals in life.
“I know it can be daunting, especially post-pandemic, to just go out there and really make connections, but that's ultimately what college is all about,” he said.
He’s been helping others form connections since his own time as an undergrad at Georgia Southern University, when he put on an event to build community between youth basketball teams and local police.
That experience showed Bullock that his strength is in connecting the dots and connecting people.
“Once I saw what I could do in that room, it did plant the seed that I want to continue to help people, or help the youth, get to whatever that next stage is,” he said.
Basketball is important to Bullock, and he hopes to bring to the Pacific Northwest a basketball organization started by his father in Baltimore.
“I want to continue to use basketball as a tool to teach everyone from the youth to adults skills that are transferable to all areas of life,” he said.
Eventually, he wants to be a director and dean of student activities and continue helping young people move from higher education into careers and the rest of their lives.
“College is a pivotal point in many people's lives and it is important to enjoy the journey,” he said.
At Whitman, he has some other goals in mind, including getting some intercollegiate activities on the calendar so students at Whitman, Walla Walla Community College and Walla Walla University can expand their communities and collaborate.
“Hopefully that will generate relationships that will last a lifetime,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.