Age: 35
Profession: Clinical operations director at Providence St. Mary Medical Center
Residence: Walla Walla
Natasha Delano, 35, works in Walla Walla as an operations director at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, serving the oncology, outpatient rehab, outpatient infusion, wound care and sleep center teams.
"Natasha is a caring and committed leader in health care, which over the last three years has been a highly challenging and difficult field due to COVID," said Denise Hickerson, Providence specialty clinics director.
Delano strives to support the growth and development of her Providence teammates.
"I love helping people identify their passion and meet their goals," Delano said. "I enjoy identifying opportunities — some people may call these issues or problems — and developing solutions that enhance the culture and flow of the business."
Delano understands how a job in health care be daunting or intimidating.
"I held my first position at a director level at the age of 25," Delano said. "I was so green, excited and nervous for the path ahead."
Delano credits her parents for passing along their never-give-up attitude.
"I was a mom by the time I was 18 years old," Delano said. "I did my college work with a baby sleeping on my lap, worked as a caregiver in a residential care facility, and kept pushing to provide a better life for my family.
"I have an amazing support network of family and friends who have lifted me up on the dark days and challenged me to be my best self."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.