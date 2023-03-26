The health care field is constantly changing, and Melissa Bowe is changing right along with it.
As a nursing director who worked through the pandemic, she has seen the nursing profession transform in every way imaginable.
“The workforce is changing, the practices are changing and the way that we must do things to function has dramatically changed,” Bowe said. “I work with a large group of caregivers who have made it through a pandemic, so navigating these changes and prioritizing what we work on first is key to ensuring success.”
In her role at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Bowe mainly focuses on operations and processes improvement. She oversees the emergency department and the intensive care unit.
“I enjoy working with the caregivers to develop processes that not only improve patient care but impact the caregivers in a positive way,” Bowe said. “Health care has changed drastically since I started nursing, and staying stagnant isn’t an option, so I spend the majority of my time developing processes that adapt to the health care environment we live in today.”
While she loves her work now, Bowe didn’t always aspire to work in the medical field. In fact, having a father who worked as a respiratory therapist made her want to do anything but health care. She grew up watching him work long hours, holidays and weekends. But her outlook changed after she volunteered in a hospital.
“After volunteering at Sacred Heart in Spokane in the emergency department, I couldn’t help but be drawn to health care,” Bowe said. “I loved the compassion, adrenaline and sense of fulfillment it gave me every day. Every day was new, and I knew that I would never get bored.”
Bowe moved into her first leadership position nearly a decade ago and said she could not have been successful if not for the wonderful people she works with.
“Being in a leadership role isn’t something I take lightly, and it is what I spend most of my day doing, so I do as much as I can to be successful and focus on my task at hand,” Bowe said. “Without seeking out the information that I need from those who have the knowledge, I would have failed nine years ago as soon as I entered a leadership position.”
She also attributes part of her success to a patient she once cared for while working in the emergency department at Walla Walla General Hospital.
“She looked at me toward the end of her visit and asked what my future looked like and what I wanted to accomplish in my career,” Bowe said.
At the time, the question took her by surprise. She didn’t have an answer.
“She told me I had potential to lead and be such an influence on other nurses,” Bowe said.
The patient gave Bowe her phone number and told her to call when she knew more, because she wanted to help Bowe go back to school and mentor her in career advancement.
“I thought to myself, ‘This woman must be crazy. I’m just a nurse who took care of her for a couple of hours. How would she know what I’m capable of?’” Bowe said.
But she followed up, and the patient ended up convincing her to apply for a competitive master’s program.
“Two months later I was accepted into the program, which happened to be the same general time I was promoted into a leadership role and found out I was pregnant with my third baby,” Bowe said. “Without her support and confidence, I wouldn’t have made it through, but she gave me the confidence to know it could be done. I will forever be indebted to her.”
She said she loves where she’s at in her career right now and wouldn’t want anything to change.
“It affords me the opportunity to do what I love, but is mostly flexible enough to allow me to actively participate in the activities that my kids do,” Bowe said. “I’m never looking for something else because when I accept a position, I put my all into it.”
