Age: 33
Profession: Owner and operator of Wheat Art Co. LLC and Make for Joy Art Studio
Matthew Palmer, owner and operator of Wheat Art Co. and Make for Joy Art Studio, said he naturally lives in motion.
Palmer, who is also a woodcrafter, said his favorite quote can be attributed to Chris Martin: "I'd rather be a comma than a full stop."
“Being a comma allows a bridge to form that flows one project, idea, creation, to the next,” Palmer said.
Palmer has lived in the Walla Walla area since he was 11, which puts him at about 19 years in the valley. In 2019, Palmer and his wife, Allison, started Wheat Art Co. and have helped to provide art education in classes for kids, teens and young adults.
Palmer said Make for Joy Art has enriched his life and those taking the classes.
“We feel so honored when the parents and kids join our art programs and come back,” he said.
Palmer said he likes to live in the moment and take every second to enjoy life.
"While I am always thinking about and planning for the future, I value living one day at a time to give the present my full attention and energy," Palmer said. "We feel very blessed to be growing our business and look forward to continuing our community involvement."
When asked what inspires him and his work, the artist had one word to say: “Potential."
“I am inspired by the potential in everyone and everything. I see potential everywhere. Anything is possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.