Age: 39
Profession: Director of human resources and teaching and learning at College Place School District
Residence: Walla Walla
As a kid, Marissa Waddell saw her mother work long hours and weekends as a teacher, and she knew she never wanted to go into education.
Now she works with College Place Public Schools and couldn’t love it more. She works in human resources and teaching and learning, which means she gets to be involved in all aspects of instruction, curriculum, assessments and programs that help students with math, reading and learning English.
“My junior year at the University of Washington, I spent a portion of the month of December shadowing my elementary school counselor and I was hooked,” Waddell said. “I finished out my BA and went on to my master’s to become a school counselor.”
She said despite not working as a counselor, the skills she learned have helped her succeed in her career.
“All of the skills I learned throughout my education were about how to help people, and in my current role I help people, whether that is on the HR side or the teaching and learning side of my job,” Waddell said.
In her free time, Waddell likes to ski, bake and golf with her family. She also volunteers on the Early Learning Coalition’s governance team, which gathers data, researches best practices and reports progress to partners, funders and the public.
“I believe that early intervention and positive experiences for kids before they are 5 is critical to their success in life and the overall health of our community,” Waddell said.
