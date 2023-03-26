Age: 36
Profession: Staff attorney for the Legal Counsel for Youth and Children
Residence: Walla Walla
Walla Walla attorney Sandy García has helped many types of clients over her 10 years as a lawyer.
She started her Walla Walla career as a public defender before joining the Northwest Justice Project, which provides legal assistance to low-income people in need. Now, she helps homeless children as a lawyer for legal counsel for youth and children.
Garcia is the only LCYC attorney in the Walla Walla area.
“Our program focuses on youth ages 12-24 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Walla Walla County and we assist in a variety of civil legal areas.,” she said. “An integral part of my job is connecting and coordinating with other agencies in our area helping our homeless youth population.”
Doing this work in her hometown of Walla Walla is important to her. While she did leave the area after graduating from Whitman College to attend law school at the University of Idaho, she also knew she would be back to use her skills on behalf of people here.
“It was always important for me to return to Walla Walla,” she said. “I love my community and I am so grateful that I am able to give back and in turn feel my community continues to teach me about the needs and wants and gaps we face that I don’t always grasp right away.”
Building confidence as an attorney took time, she said, but she was assisted in that by her peers.
“As a first-generation attorney, and the first Latina to be sworn into the bar locally by the Walla Walla Superior Court, I struggled with imposter syndrome,” Garcia said. “I didn’t feel confident to occupy space among other attorneys, but over time I found a sense of belonging thanks to my many helpful and supportive colleagues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.