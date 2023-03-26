Leah Rohan, environmental engineer with the city of Walla Walla.

Age: 36
Profession: Environmental engineer with the city of Walla Walla
Residence: Walla Walla
Humor helps Leah Rohan build relationships and uplift others at the city of Walla Walla, where she works as an environmental engineer.
“I’ve built most of my relationships at work by trying to be as helpful as I can. I’ve found that humor and the ability to laugh at yourself helps, too,” she said. “I’ve come to realize that humor can be an asset if it helps make other people smile and make someone’s work environment more enjoyable.”
Rohan jumped at the opportunity to move to Walla Walla six years ago from Richland, where she was employed at Hanford. She said she’s never felt connected to a place quite like she does to Walla Walla. She’s originally from Florida.
Her work as an environmental engineer includes managing projects related to the landfill, preventing impacts to the environment and overseeing programs to protect the city’s sewer system and wastewater treatment plant from what people flush down the drain.
“No day looks the same, and that’s definitely what keeps the job interesting,” she said.
She shares her work with the community by giving tours of city facilities and speaking to kids interested in engineering and STEM.
Rohan has a grouchy rescue dog named Archer who only likes two people, and luckily she’s one of them. She also has a cat with a mustache.
