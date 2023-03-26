Age: 36
Profession: Welder and welding instructor at Walla Walla Community College
Residence: Walla Walla County
Kristopher Margart says welding changed his life and he wants to help do the same for others.
Margart was first introduced to welding in high school and has been doing it ever since. He now works as a welding instructor at WWCC and helps welders become certified for the Washington Association of Building Officials.
“Welding has changed my life and provided me with stable income while allowing me to pursue hobbies that keep me growing,” Margart said. “I wanted to share this passion and lifestyle while influencing the next generation of educated welders.
As a teen, Margart went to college at Walla Walla University with the help of former employer Bob Smith.
“I was working for Bob as a welder building wine barrel racks in 2006 when my dad passed away in an accident,” Margart said. “I was 19 years old and hadn’t found myself as a person. It was a pivotal point in my life where good or bad decisions had the potential to permanently affect my future. At one point, Bob drove me to the financial aid office at WWU and helped me enroll, where I eventually completed a bachelor's and master's degree in social work.”
Margart, who has lived in Walla Walla his whole life, said the community had helped him succeed in too many ways to count.
“I feel that the support structure here in Walla Walla really helped raise and form me into the person and professional I am today,” Margart said. “This community has been patient with me when I could have made smarter choices. With that said, it is very important to me and continues to play a role in my everyday life. I love Walla Walla.”
