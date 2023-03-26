Age: 26
Profession: Behavioral health program specialist at Walla Walla County Department of Community Health
Residence: Walla Walla
Krista Timm, 26, has dedicated herself to the well-being of youngsters in Walla Walla County as she leads commercial tobacco and cannabis prevention work done by the local Department of Community Health.
Only three years since Timm moved here for an internship, with the goal of eventually starting a substance abuse coalition in College Place, she now coordinates prevention programs of the entire Greater Columbia Region.
"I grew up and went most of my college career wanting to be a nurse — and even thought I would go to nursing school after my internship — because I thought the only way to help people was to physically help someone in a health care setting, but I was so wrong," Timm said. "Helping people can look like connecting a person to services, helping a person identify their sources of strength, empowering a person to advocate for what they need/want, and creating an environment to encourage a person to live a healthier life."
Timm relishes her job.
"I love getting the opportunity to work with local leaders as well as prevention professionals from around the state," Timm said. "My favorite project this year is planning a regional youth conference for over 300 attendees to provide youth with prevention 101 knowledge, public speaking skills, media literacy and helping youth find their purpose."
