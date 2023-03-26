Age: 35
Profession: Branch manager, Umpqua Bank
Residence: Walla Walla
Banker Kim Heidenrich knew she belonged in Walla Walla before she even moved here from Yakima about 18 years ago.
“When I was a senior in high school, I had friends who lived in the area and had come to visit their church for a youth night and felt that I was supposed to be here," Heidenrich said. “I moved to the area shortly after high school and went to attend Blue Mountain Community College and study business and accounting.”
While attending BMCC, she got a job at a bank, and she has been in the industry ever since.
“I started out as a teller and moved up the ranks. In 2010, I became a personal banker and moved into an assistant manager position in 2011,” Heidenrich said. “I was an assistant manager for a little over 10 years and within the last two years have become the branch manager.”
Heidenrich has remained in Walla Walla and lives here with her 8-year-old daughter. She is the manager of Umpqua Bank’s Walla Walla branch.
“I love being able to help clients find life changing solutions and walk away feeling happy that they came in,” she said. “My other favorite part is leading. I enjoy connecting with my team and helping them strategize goals and game plans and leading by example.”
She said she thinks banking is what she’s supposed to do.
“I love God and believe he calls us to certain things and giftings he’s put within each of us," she said. "I love what I do and intend to grow in the banking industry."
Outside of work, Heidenrich’s passion is music.
“I sing, play piano, guitar, flute and the cajon drum,” she said.
