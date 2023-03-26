Kaelyn Pyke has always been a dramatic person, but drama is not what she loves most about theater.
She loves the way it allows people to be and try anything.
“I loved that you could be anything you wanted to be, and everyone was uncomfortable. Everyone was having to push themselves out of their boundaries of what they knew,” she said.
As a director, she loves helping actors push those boundaries, hold space for conversations and reach the truest version of themselves.
“I think that theater is a way for us to dabble in that by expressing ourselves as different characters,” she said.
Theater also holds a mirror up to society, she said: “If it is a show worth its salt, it’s going to somehow show society who they are.”
When Pyke heard about the effort by community member Tyson Kaup to restart Walla Walla’s summer theater program and raise funds to revitalize the amphitheater near the Fort Walla Walla Museum, she wanted in.
“I heard about it and said, ‘I want to be a part of this. I want to help do it right,’” Pyke said. “Theater is such an easy place for everyone to be.”
In her two roles with Walla Walla Summer Theater — youth program director and diversity, equity and inclusion officer — Pyke is working toward inclusion. The program creates opportunities for people of all ages, cultures and life experiences, she said.
“Part of my job is making sure that we are intentional about the choices we’re making,” she said.
The upcoming summer musical, “The Secret Garden,” was set in the past in a time of colonization and includes dialogue about the relationship between the U.K. and India. That’s something that Pyke is working to acknowledge and discuss in the program, she said.
“Doing the show does not excuse the actions, it brings light to (them),” she said.
There are also roles in the show that call for Indian actors.
Pyke said the theater group wants to honor those roles. When no Indian actors auditioned, she reached out to colleges and community groups to find someone who is a fit for the role.
“That’s part of my DEI work, making sure that we are intentional about the choices we make and the people that we’re calling into the room,” she said. “If we don’t have the perfect person for a role, we’re going to wait for one.”
Another upcoming show will have a large cast and be open to anyone, Pyke said.
“It’s very important to me that as a theater, we do at least two shows a year where anyone can be cast for any role, no matter their age, no matter their ability level,” she said.
Also a homesteader and educator at the Washington State Penitentiary, Pyke incorporates advocacy and inclusion in all aspects of her life.
She hopes to find a way to mesh her passions: advocacy, diversity and homesteading.
One way of doing that is hosting Farm Days, inviting people who don’t normally get to experience farm animals or farm life to spend a day at the farm where she and her spouse live near Prescott.
“I think that, again, it’s just about giving people a different view into how life can be led, whether that be through a show or whether it be through a goat,” she said.
Pyke also has a goal to advocate for small, rural communities at the state or national level.
“I want to be able to advocate for our community, and I think that through doing my inclusion work, I’m able to have a better understanding of what our community is and what they want so that in 15-20 years, I can represent our area on a larger scale,” she said.
When it comes to building relationships, Pyke is all about conversation and connection.
“I love it when I can bring a group of people together who don’t know each other, and then they get to know each other and they get to break down those boundaries.”
biography
Name: Kaelyn Pyke
Age: 29
Profession: Homesteader, instructor at the Washington State Penitentiary, and youth program director and diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Walla Walla Summer Theater
Residence: Prescott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.