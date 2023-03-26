Juanita Diusabá Yusunguaira was at a wine tasting in London when she first heard about the Walla Walla Valley and its wine.
She was working as a junior sommelier at the time and said she was impressed with the quality of Walla Walla wine. She’s been here now for two years and says Walla Walla feels like home.
“I was not familiar with Washington state wines at the time, yet felt a strong connection to the area,” Diusabá Yusunguaira said. “I wanted to be able to see and understand more deeply the fermentation process and experience the stages of grape-growing in this region.”
Diusabá Yusunguaira came to Walla Walla in 2020 during the pandemic, which nearly pushed back her move by six months.
“My eagerness led me to contact the embassy of the USA in London to ask for a priority exception,” she said. “The reason why — coming to pursue my dream in Walla Walla. The consul was from California, and he told me to make sure to make a good wine while he smiled and stamped my passport.”
Originally from Colombia, Diusabá Yusunguaira said her passion for traveling had also given her a passion for wine. She has lived in Sweden, Denmark, Chile, Argentina, Spain, the United Kingdom and now the U.S.
“I came to understand how art, diversity, nature, food, wine and languages meet at various intersections to shape the individual experience,” Yusunguaira said.
She said there was no better way to learn about culture than experiencing it firsthand.
“Having an open mind is a great start,” Diusabá Yusunguaira said. “With an open mind we can welcome viewpoints from different cultures. While considering these viewpoints, we can further create a welcoming space for people of different cultures to feel welcomed in exploring all areas of the winemaking process.”
She now serves as the project manager for the PairAnything project at College Cellars. PairAnything is a pairing recommender that can tell customers which wines go best with which foods.
“I am passionate about bringing food and wine pairing technology to the teaching winery of Walla Walla Community College,” Diusabá Yusunguaira said. “My favorite part of this project is pairing our wines with the food of culinary institute students.”
In addition to her work at College Cellars, Diusabá Yusunguaira recently began working at Gramercy Cellars Winery in Walla Walla. She also volunteers at Lewis Peak Experimental Vineyard with Dean Richards, who is experimenting to see whether grapes will ripen at high elevation with fewer growing-degree days.
“I have been pruning, composting and working on the irrigation systems for his plantations of diverse grape varieties such as gewürztraminer, petit verdot, cabernet sauvignon, sagrantino and lemberger, to mention a few,” Yusunguaira said.
She also recently completed a wine production internship at L’Ecole No. 41, an artisan winery, under the direction of head winemaker Marcus Rafanelli.
Diusabá Yusunguaira attends Walla Walla Community College and plans to graduate this spring with a degree in enology and viticulture. She was awarded the Women of the Vine scholarship in 2022.
“I am honored to be a scholarship recipient that allowed me to pay for part of my studies,” Diusabá Yusunguaira said. “Walla Walla feels like home. I am fortunate to be surrounded by wonderful people in this valley.”
After Walla Walla, Diusabá Yusunguaira dreams of meeting winemakers and producers from around the world and sharing her love of wine with others.
“I have been thinking of opening my own place where I could share my own experience of tasting wines of the old world and new world,” she said. “It is more an art of a subjective process than an exact science, leaving plenty of creative space to enjoy a bottle of wine and unconventional food from different cultures that unifies the whole community.”
