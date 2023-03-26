Age: 34
Profession: Partner, CEO and director of Winemaking at Bledsoe Wine Estates
Residence: Walla Walla
Apart from spending a few months in South America making wine, Josh McDaniels has spent his whole life in Walla Walla.
“As a kid I wanted to leave as soon as I was able. However, I understand how lucky I am to live here and have a good life,” McDaniels said.
From an early age, McDaniels said he knew he wanted to go into the wine industry, and to prove it, he started his first winery when he was in high school. Now, McDaniels is CEO and director of winemaking for Doubleback, Bledsoe Family Winery and Bledsoe|McDaniels.
McDaniels said he oversees all aspects of the winery.
“It is a constant challenge and in diverse ways,” McDaniels said. “Whether it is land acquisition and development, farming, winemaking, sales, finance, or just general business management, the wine industry keeps you engaged in ways that are very interesting to me.”
McDaniels said his goals to help secure a successful future across all the brands he is involved in lie in a slow and steady attitude rooted in sustainability.
“Our core purpose for our business is to create genuine happiness for our customers and ourselves, including our employees, and that is very motivating to me,” McDaniels said. “If I can make someone’s life a little bit happier -- it is hard to get much better.”
