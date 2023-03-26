Age: 24
Profession: Barista
Residence: Walla Walla
Jonathan Reid, 24, goes by the name of Jon Crest while pursuing his music career in Walla Walla.
His voice is adaptable to multiple outlets like rhythm and blues, jazz, reggae and rap, and he has been featured in multiple singles as well as an album and an extended play release.
They're all available on streaming platforms, with Spotify reporting more than 500 monthly listeners on his page.
His nine-song album "Long Summer" was released in 2021, and then a year later came a five-song EP titled "Please Hold."
He has also made live performances at venues around the Walla Walla Valley as the lead singer for Loose Collective.
Jon Crest has been on the artist roster at Sounds of the People, a collective concert series based in the Pacific Northwest showcasing undiscovered talent, since its inception in November 2022.
All the while, Reid has served as a barista making coffee at Walla Walla Roastery (290 A St.) and Colville Street Patisserie (40 S. Colville St.).
"His hands-on and community-oriented approach to music makes him stand out from the crowd — a force to be reckoned with," Sounds of the People Director Lindsey Luna said.
Reid says the best part of his work is the opportunity to interact with different folks here.
"I couldn’t ask for anything more," Reid said. "I see how people in the community are so quick to support each other and it has helped me build confidence as an artist."
