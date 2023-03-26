When you imagine farming, what typically comes to mind? Perhaps fresh produce, cows, tractors and a rustic red barn.
However, James Hall, 27, saw beyond these conventional images and sought to create something that could improve the lives of those responsible for growing the fruits and vegetables so readily available in supermarkets.
Hall, one half of the team that created a smartphone safety and communications software application designed for farms, has revolutionized how large-scale farms can hire, train, communicate and manage seasonal workers through the program. The HR software is geared toward large-scale farms that employ hundreds of workers at a time, especially during harvest season.
Harvust simplifies compliance with on-farm regulations, rules and paperwork by enabling managers to communicate, share information and provide safety training via handheld devices using messages and videos.
In 2021, Hall and Riley Clubb, the other half of the company, received the Entrepreneur of the Year award from the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Hall attended the University of Washington and had a two-year internship with Nelson Irrigation Corp., where he would go out and talk to farmers about sprinklers and sprayers.
Specifically, during his time as an intern, Hall gained invaluable knowledge about the industry that he would later leverage to create a successful business.
“One thing that I remembered overhearing is that a lot of farmers were having trouble finding people,” Hall said. “They were talking about how hard it was to manage people and how they were drowning in regulations and paperwork.”
Hall said these conversations stuck with him, even after he had spent two years in Boston working as an intern for a startup and hedge fund called Quantopian Inc. Hall said his time spent with the startup was the most formative experience of his life.
“Working there (Quantopian) is what made me want to start my own business,” Hall said. “I liked being a part of a team that had a huge vision. I thought, I want to do that, for myself.”
Upon returning to Walla Walla, memories of his conversations with farmers flooded back and sparked a brilliant idea.
“There was no tooling available,” Hall said. “The farmers had the new GPS-guided combines and the new wireless sprinklers, but the one place where they didn’t modernize their tools was the office, and that's an opportunity.”
Surprisingly, the Walla Walla based company does not have any clients locally because the platform is geared toward large farms that have hundreds of employees.
“Not every farm is going to be our customer,” Hall said.
Hall said Harvust provides professional tools to assist individuals working on farms to efficiently manage their workforce. The company places a significant emphasis on people, Hall said, and their goal is to improve the lives of those working in the farming industry.
"People are at the center of what we do," he said, "and our objective is to make a difference in their lives."
Hall cited his favorite quote from Chief Joseph, a well-known local of Wallowa County, Oregon, which reads: "It does not require many words to speak the truth."
Hall said he values this principle both personally and professionally, and it is evident in their small business communication style. Despite having only a few employees, their communication is intense and efficient.
"Less is more," Hall added.
Hall said the goals for Harvust includes expanding the product's reach and depth. He stressed the importance of delivering value to their customers by creating exceptional software.
On a personal level, Hall expressed his desire to evolve from an operator and builder to a listener and leader. Although he currently plays an active role in the company's operations, his aim is to grow the business to a level where he can take on a more strategic role, one that prioritizes firsthand experience.
Hall said he is able to listen and learn about what can be added to the software through his yearly tradition of working a day in the field alongside customers. Last year, he picked apples in Mattawa for the first time.
"I know it sounds silly dealing with HR stuff," Hall said. "But anytime I can hear someone tell me that because of the program workers are safer and people save time, it elates me."
Ultimately, Hall wants to be of value to the agriculture community and industry.
"The impact that Harvust makes on safety for the thousands of farmworkers in Washington is probably the thing that I'm most proud of," Hall said. "It's helping people go home in the same condition they came to work in."
