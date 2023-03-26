Age: 36
Profession: Senior manager of clinical informatics at Providence Health and Services
Residence: Walla Walla
Holli Miller enjoys empowering those around her.
In her role as senior manager of clinical informatics at Providence Health and Services, that means bridging clinical care and information technology to help hospital employees keep their focus on patient care.
Miller works with the electronic health record, the digital record of patient information, ensuring it’s updated with the latest practice recommendations and regulations.
She also gives caregivers the tools they need to navigate the system. Her team works with 52 hospitals across seven states, including Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
Miller is working toward a doctorate in health care administration. She said she hopes to use her degree to promote efficient use of the electronic health record and find ways to reduce clinician burnout.
Miller was first introduced to health care by her mother, Nora Davin, who has worked in the field for more than 30 years. Miller’s mother and grandmother both influenced her character and career pathway.
“They taught me to always continue pushing forward, that hard work and perseverance will open paths that you may not have thought possible, to do as much good as you can for others with what you have, and to always continue to be open to learning new things,” Miller said.
Miller’s family includes husband Jason Miller, kids Haylee and Nicole Dighans and Madison and Draydon Miller, dogs Scooby and Scrappy, and cats Freya and Anubis.
