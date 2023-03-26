Age: 35
Profession: Owner of Blue Palm Frozen Yogurt
Residence: Walla Walla
Hannah McFeron is the owner of Blue Palm Frozen Yogurt in Walla Walla, a self-serve dessert shop with several rotating flavors of frozen yogurt and toppings including candy, fruit and syrups.
She grew up in Walla Walla and moved back with her high school sweetheart-turned-husband Tyler McFeron to raise their family, which has grown to include four children, Christian, Cameron, Malayah and Melody.
As owner of Blue Palm, McFeron aims to "provide the valley with a fun family environment to enjoy delicious treats."
"I bring a safe and family friendly environment for a self-serve creation experience for all who love frozen yogurt and a place to hang out with friendly vibes," she said.
She loves being part of a wonderful community and giving back in the form of donations, fundraisers, events and sponsorships.
She is also grateful for the flexibility of her work, which allows her to be present with her children and never miss their events.
McFeron likes any opportunity to explore new things; anything she can do outdoors with her family is a treat.
Hiking, fishing, camping, shooting and traveling all make the top of the list.
In the next five to 10 years, McFeron would like to add new items to the shop and explore the possibility of delivery options.
"Being able to contribute back to the town we call home is an amazing experience and blessing, to help others and donate to amazing causes and events and get to know our community through interactions," She said.
