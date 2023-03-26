Age: 39
Profession: School psychologist at Walla Walla Public Schools
Residence: Walla Walla
Emma Kubrock has been a school psychologist for 15 years and works for Walla Walla Public Schools as a psychologist for preschool children.
She comes from a family of educators and says seeing kids learn new things is her favorite part of education.
“I love hearing from families and seeing families as their students get older and the successes they’ve had,” Kubrock said. “I love when my teachers or specialists share an ‘aha’ moment.”
Kubrock said she was passionate about being an advocate, especially for children with disabilities.
“Growing up, students in special education were always in a different class,” Kubrock said. “I don’t think I really even knew that we had students with disabilities on our campuses. I feel incredibly fortunate to work for a district that prioritizes inclusion for all of our students.”
She has also helped establish early learning programs at the Center for Children and Families.
“The Center for Children and Families is such an amazing addition to our community,” Kubrock said. “I worked in our preschool programs when it was still Blue Ridge Elementary School but I think having a building and programs dedicated solely to our 3- to 5-year-olds is really unique, especially in a community of our size.”
