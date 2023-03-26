Age: 34
Profession: Detective, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
Residence: Walla Walla County
When Kristen Daschofsky was a teenager, she dreamed of being a major-crimes detective. Now, she is living that dream as a detective with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
Daschofsky grew up in Spokane. After high school, she began pursuing her goal of becoming a detective by earning a bachelor's degree in criminal justice at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.
Then it was time to start applying for jobs. At 23 years old, she was hired by the Everett Police Department, which sent her to the Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Burien in 2012.
It was a big step on a journey she didn’t realize she was on: a journey to the Walla Walla Valley. At the academy, she met her future husband, Ashley, who was attending the academy after being hired by the College Place Police Department.
The two got married after the academy, and after living apart from her husband for more than a year, Daschofsky moved to Walla Walla in 2014 when she was offered a job with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
Three years later, she was promoted to detective.
“I investigate all levels of felony cases in Walla Walla County, varying from frauds to homicides,” she said. “I feel that I frequently get to be a voice for those who do not feel like they have one. Oftentimes I meet people when they are at their worst, and being able to help them is very rewarding to me.”
She said there are challenges to the job.
“I am always on call and cannot count how many family events I have had to miss for cases,” she said.
She said the nature of some cases can take a toll.
“The cases I have worked are some of the worst possible situations a person could imagine,” she said. “There are cases I have investigated that I will remember forever. I have learned to compartmentalize and know that the small portion of evil I see does not count for the majority of the public. ... I spend time with the people I love and that helps me stay grounded.”
Daschofsky and her husband, also a WWCSO deputy, have two children.
