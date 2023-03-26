Age: 39
Profession: Public works director, city of College Place
Residence: Walla Walla County
The question “Where do you want to be in 10 years?” is harder for some people to answer than others.
For College Place Public Works Director Robert McAndrews, it isn’t hard at all. He’s already where he wants to be.
“In 10 years, I plan to live in the same house I do now, and I hope to still be the public works director at the city of College Place,” McAndrews said.
That’s not to say he doesn’t hope to grow in the next decade.
“I expect that I will have grown more, personally and professionally, will have made more and more contacts and friends throughout the community, and will have really settled in with my career,” McAndrews said. “I hope that by then I will have helped oversee significant and positive changes in the community, and will be able to continue to make a difference throughout the Walla Walla Valley.”
McAndrews has worked in public works for almost 20 years. He began as a seasonal employee for the city of Shoreline.
After several promotions and job titles, he moved to Walla Walla County to join the county’s public works department as chief of road operations.
Now, he leads College Place’s department.
“As public works director, I oversee the water, sewer, storm, streets, parks, fleet and facilities divisions within the city,” McAndrews said. “I have been on the front line during major snow and wind storms, major flooding events, and have assisted in a myriad of emergency response situations.”
His love for the position comes from a desire to serve his community.
“I love helping others. I continue to work in public works because I feel like I can make a difference,” he said. “I am a hard worker and I hate not being able to finish a task. Once I start something, I tend to see it through, for better or for worse.”
McAndrews and his wife, Shannon, have two daughters.
