Age: 38
Profession: Attorney at Carman Law Office
Residence: College Place
Helping people through hard times is rewarding to local attorney Ashely Kulberg. That, she said, is why she’s a lawyer.
She knows if people are in need of her services, they are probably not having their best day.
“The fact that we can change people’s lives for the better is what I enjoy the most,” she said. “Whether it is getting a criminal matter dismissed, or getting someone divorced, I am helping someone in their time of need and there is no greater feeling of accomplishment when you get to help someone.”
She takes pride in helping people whose first language isn’t English to navigate the legal system.
“I am from this community and fluent in Spanish,” Kulberg said. “I understand that due to a language barrier our legal system can be scary, and my goal is to guide people and help (people) through it.”
Kulberg works for Carman Law Office in Walla Walla. She does public defender work in Columbia County, as well as private family and criminal practice work in Walla Walla and the Tri-Cities.
While she works a variety of cases, there’s no mistaking what her passion is.
“I am a criminal defense attorney at heart,” she said.
Practicing her passion in the Walla Walla Valley is important to her. She first moved here in time to attend kindergarten at Edison Elementary School. She would move to Ellensburg, along with her high school sweetheart and future husband, Ricky, to attend Central Washington University.
After her first son was born, Kulberg and her family returned to the Walla Walla Valley.
“I always wanted to move back. Walla Walla is such an amazing town. It has grown so much in the last 10 years alone,” she said.
Kulberg lives in College Place with her husband and two teenage children.
