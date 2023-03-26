Age: 26
Profession: Assistant director of aquatics and safety training at the Walla Walla YMCA
Residence: Walla Walla
What started as a lifeguarding job when she was 16 turned into a career for Brittany Elsom.
As the assistant director of aquatics and safety training for the YMCA in Walla Walla, she oversees daily operations of the pool. She also teaches American Red Cross courses in lifeguarding as well as swim lessons for all ages and abilities.
“I love community outreach and working in such a positive environment with core Christian values,” Elsom said. “The YMCA being a nonprofit organization is a very healthy and family-friendly environment that my whole family enjoys being a part of.”
Elsom said she loves her job so much that sometimes it feels like it’s just a hobby.
“I love being able to work with the water and to also work outdoors in the summer,” Elsom said. “Having flexible hours works really well with my husband’s schedule — he’s a firefighter — and above all, I get to serve my community and help others.”
She said that a contributing factor to her success and the success of the YMCA is the team she works with.
“I am fortunate enough to have such an amazing team in my department to work with — Erika, who is my director, and Brad, who is our swim lessons coordinator and manager,” Elsom said. “I have been fortunate to work with the both of them for the last five years and being backed by our tremendous CEO, Karen Hedine, who really brings our whole organization together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.