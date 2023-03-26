Age: 35
Profession: IT security at Walla Walla Community College
Residence: Walla Walla
Bradley Vance has spent his entire life living and working in Walla Walla — a community he now serves through his technological talents.
As an information technology specialist working in cybersecurity, Vance helps others understand digital security and secures information systems for Walla Walla Community College.
“I strive to help protect the information of the college’s students, staff and faculty members with Walla Walla Community College being community- and student-focused,” Vance said. “The community has helped me in many ways, from providing me with educational opportunities from great instructors at Walla Walla High School and Walla Walla Community College.”
Vance received his bachelor’s and master's degrees in information security and data assurance despite challenges he faced along the way.
“I have dealt with many health issues related to Crohn’s, which I was diagnosed with at 12, including multiple surgeries,” Vance said. “Even with all these hardships that have required me to push myself mentally and physically, I have overcome them.”
After working at WWCC for the past five years, Vance said he has made great friendships with his colleagues.
“I have worked with the same team for five and a half years,” Vance said. “I have built strong work relationships with them and others throughout the college by trying to proactively help others while maintaining a high level of integrity and always delivering tasks on time while sticking to my word.”
Vance said he hoped to gain more high-level certifications in the future and work toward a chief information security role at WWCC.
“This would allow me to further my career and make a bigger contribution to security either within the community or on a larger scale such as state or federal,” Vance said.
