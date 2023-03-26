Age: 31
Profession: Enterprise payments manager, Community Bank
Residence: Milton-Freewater
Ariel Humbert grew up in Milton-Freewater, and she and her husband, Justin, are raising their three sons in her childhood home, in the farmhouse where she was raised.
Ariel and Justin met in high school and are busy bringing up sons Preston, 14, Lucas, 10, and Miles, 8, along with caring for dogs Molly, Bear and Axel and cats Ziva, Meredith and Henrietta.
At Community Bank, Ariel Humbert is the enterprise payments manager.
"I oversee the department responsible for ACH (automate clearing house), wire processing, digital banking, card processing, back office support, etc.," she said. "I have a great team and together we combat fraud and help provide the best experience for both customers and our front-line staff."
The job has its challenges, which isn't a negative for Humbert.
"Change is what I enjoy most about my profession; the banking industry is constantly evolving," she said. "It’s a fast-paced environment and I enjoy that there’s always something new to learn.
"Ironically, change is also one of the greatest challenges I’ve faced in my profession. There’s always new regulations or rules to follow and the constant changes in technology means there’s an ongoing battle to fight fraud."
In her spare time, Humbert turns to photography, painting and crafting to unwind.
"From my own personal experience, I’ve learned that obtaining your dreams doesn’t always follow the same path as others," she said. "I was a teen mom. I had my son Preston when I was 17 years old. I did not let that stop me from graduating from college and excelling in my career."
