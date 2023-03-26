Annelise Page, 36, is a skilled Walla Walla photographer and entrepreneur.
Self-employed with Annelise Page Photography, she goes out of her way to connect with clients.
"She has been capturing the essence of the human experience in Walla Walla by taking photos — family portraits, weddings, newborns, empowerment sessions and more," said Sarah Magill. "She is an advocate and an ally for all."
Page sees more to her job than just clicking the shutter.
"Yeah, I take pictures, but I aim to remove the barrier of how people see themselves to reveal their true image," Page said. "We all hold so much beauty and deserve to see and celebrate it."
Her work is time-consuming but exciting.
Having survived an extreme car accident about 16 years ago, Page has had new perspective.
"Even though it feels like I’m working more than I would at a normal 9-to-5, it doesn’t feel like it when I’m spending that time doing something that brings me such genuine joy," Page said. "I’m grateful for the freedom photography gives me to work uninhibited to my process as a person living with a (traumatic brain injury). Like all individuals living with a disability, visible or not, I am not defined by it in any spectrum."
Page completed a 12-month mentorship program in Spain for wedding and lifestyle photographers, Magill said, despite the challenges of her traumatic brain injury, or TBI.
"I live my life freely and surrounded with joy that I am one more person able to prove the abilities and magic we all have no matter what barriers may lie around us," Page said. "That joy continuously grows with every spectacular moment I get to capture."
Business has blossomed, making for an enjoyable experience.
"The wonderful thing about photography is that it’s shown me that asking for help is a necessary part of life and growth," Page said. "As I’ve grown with my company, I have been able to get an assistant, which helps me stay within a handleable parameter of time management.
"This has helped me achieve the ability to be more intentional with my time and my process."
The future at Annelise Page Photography looks bright.
"I strive to have expanded my business to the point of creating a network of creativity that empowers others to harness their talents and beautiful qualities," Page said.
"I love the presence I feel from the statement: If you’re not growing, you’re dying. I flow through life with a constant hunger for knowledge, authenticity, and to find acceptance in the fact that there is too much capacity in the world to ever be able to collect all the tidbits of knowledge it has to offer. But it will never fade my eagerness to try anyway."
It helps having the support of her husband, Nick, with his own studio.
"He is an unmatched force of love and light in the world," she said. "He teaches landscape photography workshops all over the world and shares the skills to capture the beauty all around us."
Annelise Page has built strong relationships in the community.
"Once a month I give away one photo shoot to a woman-owned company beginning their journey," she said. "This is my way of paying it forward in the universe. I know that one day they will continue that positive flow of energy onto others.
"Through this is how I meet the countless, impressive and badass people I’ve gotten the honor of collaborating with. The collaboration of women is the strongest network to exist and the true authenticity I am surrounded with among these individuals is a key factor in my growth to this point."
Annelise Page Photography continues to experience healthy growth in Walla Walla.
"I see every person striving to be involved in our community with the intention of positive change and improvement as an asset, including myself," she said. "I find it important to acknowledge that without the support of my community I would not be anywhere near where I am today. A small business needs connection in order to thrive.
"The magic of community laces the endless opportunities into actual possibilities for a woman with a dream to be self-sustaining in this world full of disconnection. 'Be excellent to each other' are the words that I hold truest to my heart and my character, and I believe these small, positive impacts will evolve to larger changes."
