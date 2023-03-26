Age: 34
Profession: General manager of Valley Transit
Residence: College Place
Angie Peters keeps busy as general manager of Walla Walla Valley Transit.
She oversees public transportation in Walla Walla and College Place, ensures routes are up to regulation, develops transit-related policy and advocates for legislative priorities.
“It is genuinely difficult to narrow it down to one thing, but I think I am most passionate about improving access and accessibility in our community,” she said.
Her service on accessible advisory committees in Walla Walla and Columbia County helped her better learn the needs in this area, and one recent project she enjoyed was working through the ADA transition plan to improve accessibility at bus stops around town.
Peters has eclectic hobbies — she enjoys making digital, cartoon-style art — but her goals are focused. She’s learning American Sign Language and is working to transition Valley Transit’s fleet to zero-emission vehicles. There are four vehicles in service, with five more on order.
Peters, who is also a member of the Exchange Club and Rotary, said she works with wonderful people who are motivated to give their best each day.
“None of my work is possible without the amazing Valley Transit team that does detailed work and directly provides service to our community,” she said.
Peters and her husband, Chuck, have a dachshund beagle mix named Theo that they think hung the moon.
