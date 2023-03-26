Age: 36
Profession: Locksmith
Residence: College Place
Andy Hetterley, the co-owner and operator of Bennett's Locksmith along with his wife, Nikki, has never let hard work stop him. He credits his grandparents for instilling in him the value and significance of hard work from a young age, which has been beneficial to him throughout his life.
Although Hetterley briefly lived in Portland, he was born and raised in Milton-Freewater. When he learned about the chance to acquire Bennett's Locksmith, he recognized the opportunity and promptly returned home. He knew it wasn't going to be easy to take over the business, though.
"We knew nothing about locks," Hetterley said. "After we had purchased the business, the person who was going to mentor us (Mr. Bennett) passed away. We had to teach ourselves everything and grind, day in and day out, to make sure we made it."
Despite the obstacles, Hetterley's hard work paid off. However, he acknowledges that he wouldn't have reached where he is today without his in-laws, Mark and Dorene Hunter, who took a chance on him and his wife as they went into the locksmith business.
Hetterley said the most rewarding aspect of the business is assisting people.
"Over the years, our work has created trust within the community and people know they can rely on us to help them when they need it most," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.