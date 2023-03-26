I am the editor of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. I was born and raised in Topeka, Kansas. I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism from the University of Kansas and that began a career that has lasted 34 years so far at seven newspapers in five states. As a journalist, I have witnessed, written or edited stories about the good, the bad and the terrible sides of human nature. I have stood in the aftermath of a tornado and watched residents work to rebuild their neighborhood. I have listened to a mother and father talk about how they will continue to live after losing five children in a mobile home fire. The power of the human spirit is amazing because all these people had the same message: Life is good, and we must live it to the best of our ability.

Follow Tony Balandran Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today