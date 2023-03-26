Community.
By definition, the word means "a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests and goals."
That's the plain and simple language.
Here are 39 other definitions of community that will provide a truer meaning of the word, and in all cases, an inspiring example of and proof that Walla Walla Valley is on the right path of continued strength and success.
This special section, "39 under 39," is the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin's third annual profile of people in the Valley who are age 39 or younger working to support and benefit our community through leadership in business, health care, arts and culture, education, public service, nonprofits and advocacy.
When the call went out for nominations, more than 80 names came in. The process to whittle the list down to 39 was tough because everyone nominated deserved recognition.
These individuals are our neighbors, friends and co-workers — which is a short list of the many titles they hold — and they are quiet heroes and collaborators who make the Valley a great place to live.
On these pages, you will find inspiring stories such as that of Jeremy Ley, 30, who moved to the Valley in 2012 from Texas for a fresh start after the death of his father. He enrolled at Walla Walla Community College and became a licensed barber.
Several of the people featured in this section were nominated by more than one person, but Ley was nominated the most. He gives back to the community by providing free haircuts once a month to veterans at the Walla Walla VA. He also understands the hardship that some of his customers are enduring.
"I tell them, 'Don't worry about the fee,' because for some, it's either get a haircut or get groceries," Ley said.
A common thread among the 39 is passion for the job they hold.
For example, Melissa Bowe, 37, is nursing director of critical care services at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. She didn’t always aspire to work in the medical field. In fact, having a father who worked as a respiratory therapist made her want to enter any field but health care. She saw him work long hours and holidays — but then she volunteered at a hospital.
“After volunteering at Sacred Heart in Spokane in the emergency department, I couldn’t help but be drawn to health care,” Bowe said. “I loved the compassion, adrenaline and sense of fulfillment it gave me every day. Every day was new, and I knew that I would never get bored.”
These are just two of the people profiled in this section.
All the people profiled will define what it means to be part of the Walla Walla Valley community.
