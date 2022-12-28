Tipsy Taxi service will continue to provide safe transportation home through New Year's Eve for Walla Walla and College Place.
Every night from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., volunteers in rental cars have provided free and safe transportation since Dec. 16 to those headed to their Walla Walla or College Place homes from parties, taverns or lounges. The program will end its 2022 service to the community at 2 a.m. New Year's Day.
“Don't drink and drive during the holidays, Tipsy Taxi is here to help,” posted volunteer driver Shelly Rae Penland on Facebook.
A Tipsy Taxi Facebook post recommends saving the number 509-522-8299 in contacts to get yourself or friends home safely.
During a recent weekend, 10 volunteers ages 21 and older in eight-hour shifts delivered passengers to their homes.
"Plan ahead if you’re planning on drinking," posted coordinator Ruben Hernandez. "Enjoy the holidays responsibly. We want to make sure you get home safely. If you feel you need a ride, ask the waitress at your bar or restaurant about Tipsy Taxi."
The free service is made possible by such sponsors as the Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Task Force, McDonald Zaring Insurance, Professional Telephone Answering Service, Walla Walla Valley Honda, T Walla Walla, The Odom Corporation, Inland Cellular and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. Lane Printing & Design donated the posters placed in area taverns and restaurants.
